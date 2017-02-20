20:34 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 28 fans arrested in Beitar Jerusalem-Hapoel TA brawl 25 fans of Beitar Jerusalem and three fans of Hapoel Tel Aviv were detained on Monday evening, after they were involved in a fight before the soccer match between the two teams at Petah Tikva's Hamoshava Stadium.



