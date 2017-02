20:09 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Iran summons Turkish ambassador for reprimand Iran summoned Raza Hakan Tekin, the Turkish ambassador in Tehran for a reprimand on Monday. The reprimand was over comments made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilizing the region.







