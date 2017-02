The Nefesh B’Nefesh organization for expediting immigration from the West to Israel will kick off its Aliyah Fair road tour next month with its annual Israel Mega Event in New York City, February 26 at John Jay College in Manhattan. The event will be the largest ever of its kind, expecting some 1,500 potential Olim, aimed to accommodate a record-high interest in Aliyah from the United States.

In addition to, Aliyah fairs will be held in Toronto, Montreal and Los Angeles.