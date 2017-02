18:05 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Criminal explosive device found in Jaffa An explosive device was found Monday evening on Hadudaim Street in Jaffa. A criminal background is suspected. The area was closed to traffic as police sappers dealt with neutralizing the device.



