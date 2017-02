17:50 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Interior minister: Revoke Haifa shooter's citizenship Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has asked the agreement of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to initiate proceedings to revoke the citizenship of 21-year-old Muhammad Shinawi of Haifa, who is accused of the early January shooting murder of Guy Kafri and wounding of Rabbi Yechiel Illouz .



The indictment called the shootings a terrorist attack, and said that Shinawi committed the act because of his hatred for Jews.



► ◄ Last Briefs