Real-estate transactions dropped 4th quarter of 2016

There were 23,900 real estate transactions in Israel, including investments, during the last quarter of 2016, according to the Treasury. The Calcalist financial publication reports this was 17 percent fewer than the previous quarter and 15 percent fewer than the final quarter of 2015 but higher than the low recorded in the third quarter of 2014, when homebuyers were waiting for a no-sales-tax plan that did not materialize.

The Finance Ministry figures follow a report by assessors that the prices of dwelling units rose 1.7 percent during the quarter. The Mechir Lemishtaken affordable-housing program, which is being implemented, was also reflected in the figures, according to Treasury economist Yoel Naveh.