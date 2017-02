17:00 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Trump UN envoy: Why is the UN so obsessed with Israel? Read more



United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley asks the Security Council why the UN obsesses over bashing Israel and pledges to change the world body's treatment of Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs