16:34 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Zarif: I advise Israel not to to get into trouble Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned Israel to respect the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and the international community and not attempt to renew sanctions on the Islamic Republic.



