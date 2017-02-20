Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned Israel to respect the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and the international community and not attempt to renew sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
|
16:34
Reported
News BriefsShvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17
Zarif: I advise Israel not to to get into trouble
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned Israel to respect the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and the international community and not attempt to renew sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
Last Briefs