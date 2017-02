City Rabbi Yaakov Edelstein of Ramat Hasharon was re-admitted on Monday at Laniado Hospital in Netanya after feeling unwell.

In recent months, Rabbi Edelstein was hospitalized several times due to his deteriorating health and was released just yesterday. Six months ago, he was hospitalized for two months after a serious respiratory illness. The family reported that his medical condition has worsened and asked the public to pray for his recovery.