A hiker about the age of 60 apparently dehydrated on Monday afternoon in the Nahal Mashash Merubaat area of the Judean Desert.
The Megilot Rescue Unit of the Samaria-Judea police was sent to rescue her.
News BriefsShvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17
Rescue effort for dehydrated hiker in the Judean Desert
