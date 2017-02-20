16:23
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17

Rescue effort for dehydrated hiker in the Judean Desert

A hiker about the age of 60 apparently dehydrated on Monday afternoon in the Nahal Mashash Merubaat area of the Judean Desert.

The Megilot Rescue Unit of the Samaria-Judea police was sent to rescue her.



Last Briefs