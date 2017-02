15:43 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Man in serious condition after Eilat drowning A 56-year-old man ingested water at the Kisoski Beach in Eilat. He was treated at the scene by the Magen David Adom emergency service and transported to Yosephtal Hospital in serious condition.



