15:35 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shekel up slightly - dollar outpaces pound, Euro The value of the shekel rose an average of .061 percent against most of the featured currencies on the Bank of Israel's foreign-exchange list on Monday. The United States dollar was fixed at NIS 3.707, down .242 percent from Friday's rate, while the Euro declined .437 percent to 3.9397 shekels and the pound sterling was set at 4.6221 shekels, down .414 percent. The Egyptian lira jumped 4.313 percent to NIS .2346.



