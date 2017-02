14:44 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Ofra residents to court: Seal off our homes, don't destroy them Read more



Residents of neighborhood slated for demolition say Regulation Law could normalize their homes, asks they be sealed, not destroyed. ► ◄ Last Briefs