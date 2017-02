13:29 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Jewish youth arrested on Temple Mount for bowing A Jewish youth was arrested a short while ago on the Temple Mount on suspicions that he bowed during his visit to the Mount, according to the Honenu legal organization.



► ◄ Last Briefs