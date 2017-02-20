Iran forbade the flying of private drones over Tehran.
The order was given after 2 incidents involving drones in the city; one of the incidents saw the drone crashing near the office of Iran's Supreme Leader.
|
13:02
Reported
News BriefsShvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17
Iran forbids flying private drones over Tehran
Iran forbade the flying of private drones over Tehran.
The order was given after 2 incidents involving drones in the city; one of the incidents saw the drone crashing near the office of Iran's Supreme Leader.
Last Briefs