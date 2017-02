12:52 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Injured J'lem 3-year-old says day care teacher hit him A 3-year-old boy from Jerusalem returned home from day care with a cracked cheekbone and bleeding. When he succeeded in talking, he claimed that his day care teacher had hit him. Police have opened an investigation.



