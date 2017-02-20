12:09
Head of old-age home quits after staff abuse suspicions

The Head of an old-age home in Haifa quit his position after suspicions that staff at the home abused elder residents.

The home's management announced this morning that it is starting to look for a new head with health ministry recommendation.



