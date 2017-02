11:35 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Watch: Arab TV host praises Israeli prison system Read more



Arab prisoners leave Israeli prisons fat and educated, in Syria prisoners leave emaciated and tortured, says Al-Jazeera TV host.