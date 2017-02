10:55 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 'We need to separate from the Palestinians inside pre-67 Israel' Read more



'Why should Arabs in Umm Al-Fahm, who identify as Palestinians, continue to be citizens of Israel?', asks Defense Minister Liberman. ► ◄ Last Briefs