10:27 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Rockets fired into Israel from Sinai A short while ago two rockets were fired into Israel from Sinai. They landed in the Eshkol region. Nobody was wounded and no damage was caused.



► ◄ Last Briefs