10:00 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 4 Arabs suspected of dozens of car thefts arrested Israeli Police and Border Police raided last night a car parts lot in Al-Khader near Beit Lehem. During the operation, 4 members of a ring suspected of dozens of car thefts around the country were arrested.



