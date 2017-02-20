10:00
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17

4 Arabs suspected of dozens of car thefts arrested

Israeli Police and Border Police raided last night a car parts lot in Al-Khader near Beit Lehem.

During the operation, 4 members of a ring suspected of dozens of car thefts around the country were arrested.



