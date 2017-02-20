Israeli Police and Border Police raided last night a car parts lot in Al-Khader near Beit Lehem.
During the operation, 4 members of a ring suspected of dozens of car thefts around the country were arrested.
Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17
4 Arabs suspected of dozens of car thefts arrested
