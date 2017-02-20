A spokesman for the Egyptian army announced on his official Facebook page that Egypt had discovered and destroyed a central tunnel on the Sinai border.
The announcement said that the tunnel had served terror organizations.
Egypt: We destroyed terror tunnel on border
