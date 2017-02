07:46 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Haifa: Door ignites, arson possibility being checked An apartment door ignited last night in Haifa. Two women and babies were rescued from the apartment. The possibility of arson is being investigated.



