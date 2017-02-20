9 were injured from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out on the first floor of an apartment complex in Dimona in southern Israel.
Medics treated 4 who were moderately injured and 5 who were lightly injured.
|
07:15
Reported
News BriefsShvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17
9 injured in Dimona fire
