Herzog: Netanyahu 'ran away' from peace initative

Opposition chairman and Zionist Union leader MK Yitzhak Herzog on Sunday addressed reports that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu rejected a plan for a regional peace initiative proposed by former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Haaretz reported on Saturday that Netanyahu and Kerry took part in a secret summit in the Jordanian city of Aqaba a year ago, attended by Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, in which Kerry presented a plan which included recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and a renewal of talks with the Palestinian Authority (PA) with the support of the Arab countries.