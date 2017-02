06:46 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Jordan's King discusses Israel-PA peace with visiting congressmen King Abdullah II of Jordan on Sunday met a delegation of United States congressmen, led by Senator Roger Wicker. According to the official Jordanian news agency Petra, the meeting dealt with the efforts to re-launch serious and effective peace talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, “based on the two-state solution, as the only avenue to solve the conflict.”



► ◄ Last Briefs