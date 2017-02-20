Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu landed in Singapore on Sunday night.
A member of the Prime Minister's entourage said, "One of the main goals of the visit is Israel's desire to expand into new markets. Singapore is one of the main keys to this."
|
03:28
Reported
News BriefsShvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17
Netanyahu lands in Singapore
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu landed in Singapore on Sunday night.
A member of the Prime Minister's entourage said, "One of the main goals of the visit is Israel's desire to expand into new markets. Singapore is one of the main keys to this."
Last Briefs