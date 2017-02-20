03:28 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Netanyahu lands in Singapore Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu landed in Singapore on Sunday night. A member of the Prime Minister's entourage said, "One of the main goals of the visit is Israel's desire to expand into new markets. Singapore is one of the main keys to this."



