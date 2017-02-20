01:42 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Soccer: Be'er Sheva and Haifa play to 0-0 tie The Hapoel Be’er Sheva soccer team on Sunday evening played to a 0-0 tie against Hapoel Haifa. Following the game, the gap between Be’er Sheva, who leads in the standings, and second place Maccabi Tel Aviv shrunk to 3 points.



