Barak: The fiasco of Netanyahu is exposed

Former Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Sunday night for allegedly refusing to accept a peace initiative of former US Secretary of State John Kerry,

"The fiasco is exposed," Barak wrote on his Facebook page. "For two years now there has been on the table a proposal for a regional conference under American auspices. Why it did not work out? What is frightening about a regional conference? What is frightening in the strengthening of Israel's position in the region and in the forming of new and important alliances? What is so frightening about John Kerry? Everything is frightening to Netanyahu."