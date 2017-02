23:05 Reported News Briefs Shvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17 Shvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17 Orthodox coalition urges Senate to confirm David Friedman Read more



The Coalition for Jewish Values calls President Donald Trump's choice for United States Ambassador to Israel "a breath of fresh air" and calls on the Senate to confirm him. ► ◄ Last Briefs