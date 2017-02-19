Dorner: Israel does not protect its 'gatekeepers'

President of the Press Council, retired Judge Dalia Dorner, is protesting the criticism voiced by politicians against the media.

Interviewed by Kol Yisrael government radio on Sunday, Dorner said that unfortunately criticism of investigative media is being heard from politicians in a country which has no constitution, whose democracy is weak and which lacks security for the gatekeepers of public opinion.



Responding to President Donald Trump's war with American media, Dorner said that Israeli media are doing their job and it's natural that the one which is normally criticized is the government.