Herzog: Regional peace plan would break up the Likud

Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog took Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to task, Sunday evening, for turning down a regional peace plan reportedly offered by the United States about a year ago. Interviewed by Channel 10 Television about the plan, Herzog said important leaders from the region and the world told him how they wanted him in the government as he wanted to block construction in Judea and Samaria, except in certain blocs.

Herzog said Netanyahu declined the initiative after being convinced by Minister Yariv Levin that "it's impossible to speak of blocs," and that "the process would break up the Likud." Periodic talks between Netanyahu and Herzog in his role as opposition leader did not lead to Herzog joining the government.