Shvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17
10,000 new housing units approved in Bnei Brak



A 25-year zoning plan is submitted, adding 10,000 housing units and a million-and-a-half square meters for office and commercial areas to Israel's largest predominantly haredi-religious city.