The arm of a crane collapsed onto a ship that anchored in the port of Ashdod Sunday evening.
No injuries were reported in the incident but there was unspecified damage. The incident is under investigation.
News BriefsShvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17
Ashdod: Crane arm collapses on ship - no injuries
