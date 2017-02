Yaakov "Jack" Teitel, sentenced to two life sentences for the murder of two Arabs and other crimes, has entered the eighth day of a hunger strike, according to the Honenu legal-aid organization.

Teitel began a hunger strike last Saturday night, following his sudden transfer to Rimonim Prison from Ayalon Prison, and due to worsening conditions of family visits. Almost two years ago, he went on a hunger strike over solitary confinement.