Poll: 93% of Jewish Israelis against marrying Muslims

A poll of 507 Jewish Israelis above the age of 18 by the Magar Mohot (Brain Base) organization for the Yad L'achim organization which promotes Jewish identity shows 81 percent oppose their children marrying non-Jews. Out of that 44 percent said they opposed the idea a lot. Four percent said they would support their children if they married a non-Jew.

The survey had a margin of error of 4.5 percent. Asked if their children wanted to marry a Muslim Arab, 93 percent opposed, nearly 70 percent opposed a lot and one percent said they would agree with their children.