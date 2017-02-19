National Union: PM will be judged by his actions

The National Union Party responded Sunday to last week's agreement between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump regarding construction in Judea and Samaria by saying, "Joint work teams are important. Much more important is what the Israeli government will do."

A statement by the party said, "The days of just speaking have ended. The Prime Minister will be judged by his actions. After eight years of freezing, it's time to complete the construction of thousands of housing units in Judea and Samaria." The party also attacked the remarks of Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who said his vision is the solution of two states for two people, saying "When he was in the opposition it sounded different. What we hear from here, we do not hear from there."