Hamas military courts in Gaza have sentenced three Gazans to death on convictions of spying for Israel, according to the Associated Press.
The court upheld the sentences of three others in a similar situation.
|
17:47
Reported
News BriefsShvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17
Hamas: Death penalty for 3 who spied for Israel
Hamas military courts in Gaza have sentenced three Gazans to death on convictions of spying for Israel, according to the Associated Press.
The court upheld the sentences of three others in a similar situation.
Last Briefs