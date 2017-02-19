Gamliel: Ensure proper care for the elderly

Social-Equality Minister Gila Gamliel is initiating the urgent establishment of an inter-office team to ensure the proper care of senior citizens living in geriatric institutions. The initiative comes against the background of reports about serious abuse of senior citizens at various geriatric institutions.

The team will examine the quality of care for senior citizens living in geriatric institutions, review complaints of improper care and formulate recommendations to submit to the government within 120 days for improving promoting and improving care in these institutions. Gamliel issued a statement that said, "Violence, neglect and improper treatment of senior citizens in geriatric institutions is unacceptable and we must not let it go unnoticed. The perpetrators must be prosecuted and the sooner the better. As a government, it is our duty to prevent the recurrence of such cases."