15:35 Reported News Briefs Shvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17 Shvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17 Dead Sea drowning victim dies Despite a joint resuscitation effort by medical personnel from the Magen David Adom emergency service and the Israel Defense Forces, they were forced to pronounce the death of a 60-year-old woman who drowned at the Kalia Beach of the Dead Sea.



