Despite a joint resuscitation effort by medical personnel from the Magen David Adom emergency service and the Israel Defense Forces, they were forced to pronounce the death of a 60-year-old woman who drowned at the Kalia Beach of the Dead Sea.
15:35
Reported
News BriefsShvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17
Dead Sea drowning victim dies
