The Haifa Magistrate's Court has extended until Tuesday the detention of five employees at a nursing home in the city suspected of abusing helpless seniors.
Police say the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.
News BriefsShvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17
Remand extended for Haifa nursing-home-abuse suspects
