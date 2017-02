15:09 Reported News Briefs Shvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17 Shvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17 'Iran knows where the red lines are, if they are drawn clearly' Read more



Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir addressed the Munic Security Conference about the Iranian threat and what he expects from United States President Donald Trump. ► ◄ Last Briefs