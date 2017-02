15:00 Reported News Briefs Shvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17 Shvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17 Resuscitation efforts for woman who drowned at Dead Sea A 60-year-old woman drowned at the Kalia Beach at the Dead Sea. MDA medics and IDF medical teams are undertaking resuscitation efforts.



