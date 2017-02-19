Livni: Absurd that Iran Foreign Min. gets legitimacy

MK Tzipi Livni spoke at the security conference in Munich and noted that "it's absurd that the Foreign Minister of Iran - a country that supports terror and funds Hezbollah, which committed an attack on European soil - gets legitimacy at the prestigious security conference in Europe."

She added, "Every Jew everywhere needs to feel secure to wear a kippa [skullcap] or any other characteristically Jewish article without fear. To hide is not a solution. Those days are over. The significance of being the Jewish State is that Israel is also responsible for the well-being of Jewish communities."