11:44 Reported News Briefs Shvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17 Shvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17 New London-Tel Aviv flight to cost only 309 NIS Read more



Wizz Air announces new direct London-Israel route to begin operating in June, says tickets already available on company site. ► ◄ Last Briefs