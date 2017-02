A Hevron resident was arrested on suspicions that he created and sold fake entry visas to Israel. The suspect leased the visas to 4 Palestinians for 2,000 shekels during the month for which they were paid.

In addition, the suspect taught them how to deceive security forces at checkpoints.

The suspect will be brought before the military court today where an indictment will be submitted against him, as will a request for an extension of his arrest.