11:07 Reported News Briefs Shvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17 Shvat 23, 5777 , 19/02/17 'Gush Etzion will remain in Israeli hands, no matter what'



At Gush Etzion conference, members renew promises to stand together, fight together, and keep Kibbutz movement alive.