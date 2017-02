20:05 Reported News Briefs Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 Russia Foreign Minister: We need a 'post-West' world order Read more



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says he hopes for a 'post-West world order' and pragmatic relations with US, says NATO is outdated. ► ◄ Last Briefs