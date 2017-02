19:33 Reported News Briefs Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 Pence: We will hold Russia accountable Read more



US Vice President Mike Pence says US will hold Russia 'accountable,' promises to support NATO, says members should increase defense budgets.