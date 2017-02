18:49 Reported News Briefs Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 Shvat 22, 5777 , 18/02/17 Ikea Israel apologizes for female-free catalogue Read more



New 'haredi' Ikea catalog is met with cynicism, Ikea apologizes, promises to avoid repeating mistake. ► ◄ Last Briefs